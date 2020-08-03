Generator safety tips ahead of Isaias impacts on Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here are some generator safety tips ahead of the Tropical Storm Isaias, which is set to impact Virginia.
Tropical Storm Isaias could result in long-term power outages for wide-spread areas along the Atlantic coast of the United States.
Here are some tips for homeowners to stay safe as they weather out the storm:
- NEVER run a generator indoors or in partly enclosed areas such as garages.
- Allow at least five feet of clearance on all sides of the generator when operating, and keep the generator far from any opening of the home to keep carbon monoxide safely at bay.
- Do not start or stop the generator while it’s providing power to anything.
- Always use fresh fuel.
- Confirm all extension cords are outdoor-rated.
- Do not operate the generator in rain or flooded areas to avoid accidental electrocution.
- NEVER connect your generator directly to your home’s wiring or into a regular household outlet. Talk to a professional about adding a transfer switch to the home so an appropriately sized generator can power the right circuits.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.