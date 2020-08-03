Family of Cedars resident seeking transparency, answers surrounding COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville is dealing with an ongoing coronavirus crisis. As of Friday, July 31, the number of total cases hit 140, according to the parent-company spokesperson. In addition, the death toll rose to 17.
When talking about these numbers, it is crucial to remember that the statistics represent real people and hurting families that are deeply distressed by the situation.
One family in particular is speaking out.
The Jenkins lost their aunt, Avis Shifflett Morris, on Thursday, July 30 to the outbreak and say they are desperately searching for answers to many unknowns.
“She tested positive for COVID, and two days later she was gone,” Daniel Jenkins said. “We were looking forward to her 90th birthday.”
Morris was 89-years old when she passed away at the Cedars.
“Something was not being done correctly there,” Daniel said. “If the goal was to prevent the spread from occurring in the first place.”
As of Friday, the facility reported that 96 out of 112 residents there tested positive for COVID-19. But according to the spokesperson Fred Stratmnn, aggressive isolation measures have been in place for the duration of the outbreak.
“How did this spread so quick during the month of July? How did it go from room to room? If my aunt is in a room isolated from everybody else, how does she all of a sudden get COVID? I just don’t understand,” Morris’ niece, Dale Jenkins, said.
Both Dale and Daniel received letters from the Cedars throughout the summer to provide updates on the situation. Daniel read one aloud that said, ”We’re continuing with the same restrictions of visitation, as we have from the start of the crisis.”
But Dale says, this cannot be true. She says that at one point during the month of June, as restrictions loosened across Virginia, the Cedars briefly allowed outdoor visitation.
“They would bring your loved one outside, and you could sit outside with them for 30 minutes,” she said.
Dale says the Cedars suddenly put a halt to that visitation: “They closed it off, but I got no explanation as to why. They just said it didn’t work.”
Daniel wants to know why the letter would state otherwise.
”That phrase really struck me considering the whole of this outdoor visitation that quote unquote, ‘didn’t work,‘” he said.
Dale and Daniel want answers, not only for the sake of their late aunt, but for the sake of nursing homes across the country.
“I would definitely like an investigation,” Daniel said. “And I‘d like for better practices to somehow be put in place elsewhere.”
Stratmann said that as far as investigating goes, contact tracing is done by the Thomas Jefferson Health Department. He believes that it was likely an asymptomatic spread by staff as a result of a community spread in the Charlottesville area.
