CRCC Young Professionals group meet for the first time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce (CRCC) has a brand new group for people under the age of 40.
The chamber’s Young Professionals met for the first time Monday, August 3. About 40 people took part in the online conversation, which included the group’s next steps.
CRCC President Elizabeth Cromwell said she thinks this organization will fill a need for professionals in the area who are still early in their careers.
“We have a long history and long tradition, but there is a lot of very vibrant younger activity happening, too. We want to create an outlet for that,” she said.
So far, more than 70 people have signed up for the group.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.