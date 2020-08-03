Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority announces new executive director

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) has a new executive director.
John Sales had his first days as the executive director of CRHA Monday, August 3. The authority’s Board of Commissioners had announced Sales appointment during its meeting back on June 22.
CRHA says Sales recently served as the Housing Program Coordinator for Charlottesville, where he worked to increase affordable housing by improving local housing policies and programs.
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority added that Sales begins his new role at a critical time, as the authority is about to break ground on the South First Street redevelopment project, as well as renovations at Crescent Halls.
