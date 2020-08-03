Charlottesville City Council discusses downtown street renaming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council discussed giving a street in downtown Charlottesville an honorary street name during its meeting Monday evening.
The original idea, still being considered, is renaming 7th Street northeast between East Market and East Jefferson “Black Lives Matter Avenue”. If chosen, this would be the city’s most symbolic gesture of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
City Council members had reservations about going forward with that name, instead opting to continue discussions at a later date after more public engagement.
Some who spoke during public comment urged council to go ahead with the renaming, despite their reservations.
“I cannot express how urgently I feel that this would be the most important thing that we can do here in the city now in regards to all that happened to us back in the summer of ’17, as well as the recent events that are occurring around the country,” Don Gathers, who spoke at the meeting, said. Gathers is a BLM organizer and proposed one of the original honorary naming suggestions.
Council is currently taking honorary street renaming ideas until August 31st.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.