CAAR: real estate market affected by coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just like all aspects of the current economy, real estate has taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is what the American people do: we overcome obstacles and hardships, and that’s one thing that gives me a lot of faith in this country,” Tom Woolfolk with Charlottesville-Area Association of Realtors (CAAR) said.
According to the latest Charlottesville-Area Home Sales Report, numbers are down in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 2019.
“Compared to quarter two of last year, we’re down and I still feel as we still have a good market. We’re restricted by lack of inventory right now,” Woolfolk said.
In total, the amount of properties being listed for sale is 33% lower than a year ago according to the report. As a result, the demand for properties is considerably higher than the supply.
“Now it’s a great time [to sell] because interest rates are so low, prices are [low] and buyers are screaming for houses,” Woolfolk said.
He also says the market might not return to normal until people have restored confidence in the market, but there’s no saying when that could be.
“When we get to where we can get this under control, then you’re going to see return to more normal circumstances,” Woolfolk said. “How long that takes, your guess is as good as mine.”
He also stresses that real estate and mortgages play a crucial role in keeping the economy going.
“If you follow it all the way out you’re making a payment for 30 years,” Woolfolk said. “Once a month, 30 years that’s a long time, but that is a big factor of what keeps the economy going it’s you know, it’s cash flow.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.