Basement partially collapses in Augusta County during heavy rains

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A home along the border of Staunton and Augusta County is unsafe after part of a basement wall collapsed Monday.
Staunton deputy fire chief says the hard, fast rain Monday afternoon likely caused part of the wall to collapse.
Crews were called around 4 p.m. to the home along the 2500 block of Shutterlee Mill Road. They worked to contain fuel oil that was leaking out of the basement.
One person was home, but not in the basement. No one was hurt.
A county official deemed the home uninhabitable.
