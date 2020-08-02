Tracking More Rain and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A couple more weather disturbances and Tropical Storm Isaias just off the Southeast Coast will keep our weather unsettled through mid week! Isolated damaging wind gusts possible with any downpour or thunderstorm later today and again on Monday. The greatest threat will be possible flash flooding later Monday through Tuesday night! Significant rainfall amounts are likely.
Mild and muggy late week with a daily risk for a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Temperatures about average for the first week of August.
Sunday: Early fog and low clouds. Becoming partly sunny. Tropically humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm risk later this afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind.
Sunday overnight: Any shower/storm will fade away. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday and Tuesday: Muggy with tropical downpours and thunder possible. Local flash flooding can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Patchy fog.
Wednesday through Saturday: Clouds and hazy sun. Warm and humid with a risk for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
