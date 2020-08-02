“Student Voices of Inequity” aims to share experiences of Black UVA students and alumni

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia’s Motivate Lab are asking students to share their stories of racial injustice to better help with the university’s diversity and equity efforts.
The “Student Voices of Injustice” project is compiling testimonials from Black students and alumni about positive and negative experiences as a UVA student. Organizers say they created the project as a means of giving administrators a better understanding of student life.
“With students sharing these stories, it gives UVA an opportunity to hear like, here are the things that they’re experiencing, here are the things they should not be experiencing. It’s not enough just to put things into place without hearing how students are feeling and the things that they’re actually going through, at the university,” researcher Sasha Miller-Marshall said.
Project organizers hope to also compile stories from minority faculty and staff members in the near future.
