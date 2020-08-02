Proffit Road closing for storm damage removal until August 7

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Proffit Road in Albemarle County will be closed starting at the bridge crossing the Rivanna River from August 3-7.
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced a project aimed at removing storm damage from the bridge. VDOT encourages drivers to use Stony Point Road to Watts Passage to Burnley Station Road in order to reach Route 29.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.
PROFFIT ROAD CLOSED AUG. 3-7 FOR DEBRIS REMOVAL
VDOT will use heavy equipment to remove storm debris from Rivanna River bridge
CULPEPER — The Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 649 (Proffit Road) at the bridge over the Rivanna River in Albemarle County next week, Aug. 3-7, for debris removal.
VDOT and contract crews will use heavy equipment to remove debris that washed against the bridge during recent storms to reduce the risk of flooding during future storms.
Access will be maintained to all commercial and private entrances off Route 649 on both sides of the bridge, but traffic will not be able to travel across the bridge.
During the closure, drivers are advised to use Route 20 (Stony Point Road) to Route 600 (Watts Passage) to Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) to reach Route 29.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.