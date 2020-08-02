Louisa County Sheriff’s Department investigating Lake Anna drowning death

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a death, by what was reported as an apparent drowning, of a 21-year-old male. The Victim is identified as Patrick Byrnes of Vienna, VA. Reported to be a strong swimmer, Patrick Byrnes had come to Lake Anna to visit a friend. He had reportedly been swimming in the water off Old Mill Rd and was last seen swimming out to a floating chair about twenty feet from the end of a dock.