Louisa County Sheriff’s Department investigating Lake Anna drowning death

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an apparent drowning death at Lake Anna that occurred on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Byrnes of Vienna. Byrnes, described as a strong swimmer, was last seen swimming to a floating chair near a dock on the lake off Old Mill Rd. After an initial search turned up nothing, Byrnes’ body was later discovered by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team.
The death is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
LOUISA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE -- 8/2/2020
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a death, by what was reported as an apparent drowning, of a 21-year-old male. The Victim is identified as Patrick Byrnes of Vienna, VA. Reported to be a strong swimmer, Patrick Byrnes had come to Lake Anna to visit a friend. He had reportedly been swimming in the water off Old Mill Rd and was last seen swimming out to a floating chair about twenty feet from the end of a dock.
The area was searched by marine units of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Game and Inland Fisheries, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Louisa and Spotsylvania County Fire & EMS without success. His body was later located by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team and has been taken to the medical examiner.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office offers our condolences to his family and friends.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.