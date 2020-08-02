Flash Flood Watch. Significant Rain Later Monday - Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Isaias is just off the Florida coast and is forecast to make a landfall late Monday or early Tuesday along the South Carolina or SC/NC coast. The storm will then track northeast across eastern North Carolina and into eastern Virginia Tuesday, this time period would bring our heaviest rain. We could see wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Higher winds are expected east of Interstate 95 and at the coast. As the storm rockets farther up the coast, improving conditions Wednesday.