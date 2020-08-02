Flash Flood Watch. Significant Rain Later Monday - Tuesday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The combination of a front across the Mid- Atlantic and Tropical Storm Isaias will make for a significant rain across the Mid-Atlantic region later Monday through Tuesday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Monday 5 PM - Tuesday 8 PM for the region. Currently, 2 - 5 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts forecast across our local area. Heaviest rain is expected Monday night into Tuesday afternoon. Be prepared for possible flooding. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates.
Tropical Storm Isaias is just off the Florida coast and is forecast to make a landfall late Monday or early Tuesday along the South Carolina or SC/NC coast. The storm will then track northeast across eastern North Carolina and into eastern Virginia Tuesday, this time period would bring our heaviest rain. We could see wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Higher winds are expected east of Interstate 95 and at the coast. As the storm rockets farther up the coast, improving conditions Wednesday.
During the mid to late week, we will still have the chance of some daily scattered showers and storms.
Sunday overnight: Any shower/storm will fade away. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday: Humid, scattered showers and storms - more numerous late. Flooding possible. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Humid. Rain and few storms. Be alert for localized flooding. Breezy. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Few storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, humid. Some PM storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, Slight chance of storms. Highs upper 80 to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s.
