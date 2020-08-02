Charlottesville teenager creates website during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville student found a way to give back to her community during the ongoing pandemic.
Alex Blank founded covkids-20.com a website designed to help keep families entertained during quarantine. Blank says with assistance from her family, she’s been able to include a list of 100 things to do along with ways to show acts of kindness.
“It’s just a good resource for people to use especially since this may be going on for a long time, to help out everyone,” Blank said. “It includes acts of kindness so you can keep spreading it and help other people out as well.”
Blank says that her favorite activity included in the list is indoor putt-putt golf.
