Brooks Family YMCA to hold remote learning center during school year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Brooks Family YMCA is launching a new program to help out elementary aged kids during the virtual school year.
90 students from kindergarten through fifth grade in Charlottesville and Albemarle County will be able to sign up for the new remote learning center.
“We want to make sure that the kids are still being taught, having that support that they need,” Brooks Family YMCA’s Bonita Patton said. “We’re going to be hiring teachers and staff from the school that will be able to assist the campers during the day so we will be following the school schedule, so that the students would be able to have support for that virtual learning piece of it.”
The YMCA will have a 15-to-1 ratio between students and teachers. Both children and adults will be required to follow CDC guidelines.
“Our students are required to wear face masks, we are doing practicing social distancing with six feet, and our classrooms are going to be limited in size,” Patton said.
Parents of kids in the program will send in their student’s lesson plans and the teachers on staff will help the students with their work each day.
“We know that the kids will be coming from various different schools, and they will need help,” Patton said. “So when we’re making sure that we have the support in the classrooms with them so we will be providing the Wi-Fi space.
There’s room for 15 students in each grade with the exception of first grade where there is more availability. Registration for the program begins on August 3 at midnight.
