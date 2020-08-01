Some Storms This Evening. Hotter Sunday. Potential Heavy Rain Early Next Week

Watching the progress of now, Tropical Storm Isaias over the Bahamas. It is expected to become a hurricane once again. It will get closer to the East Coast of Florida Sunday. Move up the Southeast Coast Monday and eastern NC and eastern VA Monday night into Tuesday as a Tropical Storm. The heaviest rain will fall near and east of I-95 at this time. Some tropical rain will interact with a front over our region. Enhancing our rain and thunder risk in the Monday and Tuesday time frame. Currently, we could see rain amounts of 2-4 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible..