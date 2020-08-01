Some Storms This Evening. Hotter Sunday. Potential Heavy Rain Early Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a storm system over the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. It will provide a severe weather risk through this evening. Localized damaging wind and flooding will be the greatest threats. The overall large hail and tornado risk is very low. Not zero, but low.
Another risk for isolated severe weather on Sunday and Monday.
Watching the progress of now, Tropical Storm Isaias over the Bahamas. It is expected to become a hurricane once again. It will get closer to the East Coast of Florida Sunday. Move up the Southeast Coast Monday and eastern NC and eastern VA Monday night into Tuesday as a Tropical Storm. The heaviest rain will fall near and east of I-95 at this time. Some tropical rain will interact with a front over our region. Enhancing our rain and thunder risk in the Monday and Tuesday time frame. Currently, we could see rain amounts of 2-4 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible..
Not as hot next week. A daily risk for a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
This evening: Scattered storms. Isolated severe storms possible.
Saturday overnight: Showers and storms exit. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Tropical and hot. Scattered shower/storm risk. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Monday and Tuesday: Watching the track of Isaias. Showers, downpours and thunder. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, humid. Few storm possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, Slight chance of storms. Highs upper 80s.
