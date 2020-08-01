K9 Sniff and Go Fundraiser held in Palmyra

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dogs from all across central Virginia and beyond tested their smelling skills at Lake Christian Church on August 1.
The fundraiser supported UVA Children’s Hospital Cancer Research as well as InSitu, a non-profit that does training and research with cancer detecting dogs.
“They have odors that are hidden in various places so we have boxes, or they’re hidden on vehicles, or in various places inside the building and the dogs will run through it and when they detect the odor, indicate to their handler that they’ve found it,” volunteer John Yancey said.
The fundraiser was held in honor of a nine year old girl who lost her battle with cancer in 2019.
