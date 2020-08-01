Active, Changeable Weather Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a dynamic storm system over the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys on this Saturday. It will provide a severe weather risk later this afternoon and evening. Localized damaging wind and flooding will be the greatest threats. The overall large hail and tornado risk is very low. Not zero, but low.
Another risk for isolated severe weather on Sunday and Monday.
Watching the progress of category one Hurricane Isaias over the Bahamas. It will get closer to the East Coast of Florida this weekend. Move up the Southeast Coast Monday and eastern NC and eastern VA Monday night into Tuesday as a Tropical Storm. The heaviest rain will fall near and east of I-95 at this time. Some tropical rain will interact with a front over our region. Enhancing our rain and thunder risk in the Monday and Tuesday time frame.
Not as hot next week. A daily risk for a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Early fog, low clouds, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 80s with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing this afternoon through this evening. Isolated severe weather possible.
Saturday overnight: Showers and storms exit. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Tropical and hot. Scattered shower/storm risk. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Monday and Tuesday: Watching the track of Isaias. Showers, downpours and thunder. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday through Friday: Isolated to scattered shower/storm chance. Partly sunny and humid. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
