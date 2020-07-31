Who’s hiring in Central Va. during the COVID-19 crisis?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 has been closely tracking industries and jobs that are opening as more than a million people in Virginia have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic started having a wide impact in March. The On Your Side Investigators teamed up with CareerBuilder to pinpoint which jobs have the most open positions in Central Virginia.
Industry and Number of Jobs Posted in Central Virginia
- Administrative and Support (450+)
- Waste Management and Remediation Services (450+)
- Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (314)
- Retail Trade (210)
- Health Care and Social Assistance (170)
- Finance and Insurance (160)
- Public Administration (140)
- Educational Services (122)
- Manufacturing (122)
- Transportation and Warehousing (79)
- Accommodation and Food Services (77)
(Source: CareerBuilder)
Top Employers Hiring Now in Central Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University (91)
- Oracle Corporation (41)
- GA State Government (39)
- Anthem, Inc (38)
- State of West Virginia (31)
- HCA Healthcare Inc. (19)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (19)
- Humana Inc. (18)
- City of Richmond (17)
- Capital One Financial Corporation (13)
(Source: CareerBuilder)
According to LinkedIn, these are the top in-demand jobs for the last quarter in Virginia, from this past April through June:
LinkedIn also posted a list of major companies looking to hire for tens of thousands of positions across the country, like Instacart which needs 300,000 contract workers.
Experts say delivery services, like at grocery stores, have sky-rocked during the crisis. Manufacturing, warehousing and big-box retail are also still hiring. Amazon currently has 1,000 open positions across Virginia, from technology to corporate roles, and openings at its fulfillment centers. Walmart has over 100 open positions in the Richmond area, including grocery pickup personnel, cashiers and warehouse positions.
More than 5,300 Virginians logged into a statewide virtual job fair through the Virginia Employment Commission, on Tuesday. More than 200 employers with openings fielded applicants. If you missed it, not to worry. VEC is preparing for more job fairs over the next several weeks. VEC also has links to a long list of local and national job search sites.
Hanover County has also launched an app called Hiring in Hanover, VA. The app doesn’t list individual job postings but does give direct links to a business’ job page or job search website for Hanover-based companies.
