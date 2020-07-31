United Way and Virginia 30 Day Fund assist area small businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Way of Greater Charlottesville is teaming up with the Virginia 30 Day Fund to provide forgivable grants to Charlottesville-area businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Technology entrepreneur Pete Snyder and his wife, Burson, started the fund about four months ago to try and save area small businesses. Here in Charlottesville, they focused primarily on minority-owned businesses who have been hit the hardest during this crisis.
As of Friday, July 31, Snyder says they’ve helped 600 businesses in Virginia, including 40 in Charlottesville.
“We don’t have a medical background, but we do know small business. So we realized that while there are people, first responders and doctors and nurses taking care of the front lines out there, there’s also front lines on main street. These mandatory shutdowns were absolutely destroying small businesses,” Snyder said.
United Way and the Virginia 30 Day Fund are also providing funding for several early education and child care providers, which Snyder says are essential right now.
More information on the Virginia 30 Day Fund can be found on its website.
