Sen. Kaine pushing for better pregnancy care in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Health care for moms is on the mind of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA).
Kaine hosted a virtual discussion Friday, July 31, about legislation he introduced with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska last week. The Mothers and Newborns Success Act aims to strengthen support for women during and after pregnancy.
Sen. Kaine focused on Virginia during Friday’s event, and says the commonwealth has a high infant mortality rate.
“The problem is that in the past we tried to come up with statewide solutions to something that is not a statewide problem. The infant mortality figures in Virginia really were being driven by unacceptably high infant mortality in about a dozen communities,” he said.
Senator Kaine added that what is happening in Virginia is also happening across the country, and the model to address this needs to change.
