No new positive COVID-19 tests for UVA Athletics Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After its third round of testing for COVID-19, the UVA Athletics Department announced on Friday that it did not have any new cases among its student-athletes.
Since testing began on July 5th, a total of 235 student-athletes have been tested for COVID-19, which has produced four positive tests.
There have been no positives since July 24th.
Student-athletes for basketball, field hockey, football, soccer, and volleyball are back on Grounds for preseason training and conditioning.
The Virginia football team has had three positive results from 112 student-athletes tested.
None of the student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.
Virginia Athletics Media Release
Virginia Athletics COVID-19 Testing Results Update No. 3
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia athletics department announced today (July 31) its third round of COVID-19 testing results for the student-athletes who have returned to Grounds. There were no new positive tests since the last update issued on July 24.
At this time, student-athletes from the sports of men’s basketball, women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball are back on Grounds to resume pre-season training and conditioning.
Since testing started with the return of the UVA football team on July 5, a total of 235 student-athletes have been tested for COVID-19. Four student-athletes have produced a positive test. Since its return to Grounds, the UVA football team has had 112 student-athletes tested and there have been three positive results.
None of the student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.
UVA athletics sports medicine administered the tests that were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory. All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions.
Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.
Virginia will provide periodic updates on testing of student-athletes prior to the start of fall athletics seasons.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.