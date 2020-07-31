Keevil and Keevil help feed the hungry with the #FeedVirginia Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keevil and Keevil Grocery and Kitchen in Charlottesville is staying busy by helping feed hungry families during the pandemic. Since March 16, it has fed almost 24,000 people with its #FeedVirginia program.
The crew at Keevil and Keevil use all location ingredients to create the free meals. The cost is offset by the help of donations, the sales of delivery and curbside meals, and a gofundme page.
Harrison Keevil, the chief creative officer, says he would like to see this program last.
"We are kind of now just trying to look into the rural communities to see where it need might be and find out how much we need to raise in order to be able to accomplish those goals, and how much we need to sell of our curbside and delivering meals to accomplish those goals, so we can kind of create something that's going to last."
Free curbside meals are available at Keevil and Keevil Tuesday through Friday, starting at noon until they run out.
If you would like to donate to #FeedVirginia
