JMRL receives funding to provide digital skills training
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. Logo courtesy jmrl.org (Source: JMRL)
July 31, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 9:25 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) will be taking part in the Libraries Lead with Digital Skills initiative.

JMRL announced Friday, July 31, that it will be hosting a series of virtual classes geared toward job seekers and small business owners:

  • Create a Resume with Google Docs - 2 p.m. August 10
  • Create a Resume with Google Docs - 6 p.m. August 24
  • Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks - 2 p.m. September 14
  • Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks - 6 p.m. September 24
  • Get Your Local Business on Google Search - 2 p.m. October 5
  • Power Your Job Search with Google Tools - 6 p.m. October 19

Folks need to must register for each class at www.jmrl.org, or calling (434) 979-7151 x4. 

JMRL will also use grant money to buy more WiFi hotspots and Chromebooks for the public to use.

