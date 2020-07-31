JMRL receives funding to provide digital skills training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) will be taking part in the Libraries Lead with Digital Skills initiative.
JMRL announced Friday, July 31, that it will be hosting a series of virtual classes geared toward job seekers and small business owners:
- Create a Resume with Google Docs - 2 p.m. August 10
- Create a Resume with Google Docs - 6 p.m. August 24
- Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks - 2 p.m. September 14
- Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks - 6 p.m. September 24
- Get Your Local Business on Google Search - 2 p.m. October 5
- Power Your Job Search with Google Tools - 6 p.m. October 19
Folks need to must register for each class at www.jmrl.org, or calling (434) 979-7151 x4.
JMRL will also use grant money to buy more WiFi hotspots and Chromebooks for the public to use.
