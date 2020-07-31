Greene County sheriff starts initiative to build a gun range

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new idea is gaining traction in Greene County to encourage safe use of firearms.
Right now, there is no gun range in the county, not even for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to use and train on. The nearest public shooting range, Clark Brothers, is hours away in Warrenton, VA.
Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith and realtor Walter Key have kick-started an initiative to find land and build a gun range so the public and the sheriff’s office can have safe access to firearm training.
“It’s critical for our survival and just to stay up-to-date on training and to stay proficient with the weapons, to have our own range,” Smith said.
“If we can provide the residents with a safe and responsible place to not only shoot when they want to, but train, to get qualified to get their conceal and carry permits, whatever they want to do, having a dedicated place to do that just makes sense,” Key said.
Key says they already have an eye on a few properties that they hope to move forward with as well as a few back-up ones in case plans fall through.
To follow the process, search #greenecountyrangeproject on social media or visit the fundraising page at gofundme.com/f/greene-county-range-project. Questions may be emailed to greenecountyrangeproject@gmail.com.
