Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stalled out front is dissecting the state. Waves of low pressure will develop and ride along the front. Showers and storms will advance across our area throughout the day into Tonight. Localized flooding will be possible later Today. The good news is that temperatures are expected to be much cooler, although still humid. Saturday will be the wettest day of the Weekend. Sunday will feature a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe Weekend !