Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stalled out front is dissecting the state. Waves of low pressure will develop and ride along the front. Showers and storms will advance across our area throughout the day into Tonight. Localized flooding will be possible later Today. The good news is that temperatures are expected to be much cooler, although still humid. Saturday will be the wettest day of the Weekend. Sunday will feature a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Showers and storms, Low: low 70s
Saturday: Morning fog, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, a few showers, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Monday: Cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
