Charlottesville long-term care facility now reporting 27 deaths related to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus outbreak at the Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville is now turning into on of the biggest outbreaks in Virginia.
A spokesperson confirmed Friday, July 31, that 96 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 have passed away. Additionally, 44 staff members have also tested positive for the virus.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, this would make the Cedars Healthcare Center the commonwealth’s largest outbreak currently in progress.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.
