Charlottesville long-term care facility now reporting 17 COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus outbreak at the Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville is now turning into one of the biggest outbreaks in Virginia.
A spokesperson confirmed Friday, July 31, that 96 out of 112 total residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 17 have passed away. The center initially had reported 27 fatalities, but the spokesperson says a staff member accidentally entered an incorrect number and the total is 17.
“We believe someone has gotten in there and entered data incorrectly...they’re trying to figure out exactly what happened right now,” CommuniCare Spokesperson Fred Stratmann said. “The number is 17, they are going to correct that in our tracking and correct it in our reporting.”
In addition, 19 residents have been hospitalized.
This means that 86% of residents at Cedars have caught the coronavirus. 15% have died and nearly 17% have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak.
Additionally, 44 out of 140 staff members have also tested positive for the virus. This brings the total case count 140.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, this would make the Cedars Healthcare Center the commonwealth’s largest outbreak currently in progress.
Stratmann also says that about one third of patients are asymptomatic.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.
