August Awaits! More Storms this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - August awaits and more storms ahead for this weekend. Watching Hurricane Isaias that could impact the Mid-Atlantic early next week. A weak front over the region will still linger this weekend, this will give rise to more scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Cloudy start Saturday, then some sun and storms expected to develop. A few storms could turn strong to severe. The main risk is damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail. While very low, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Any storms may produce heavy rain and lightning. Hotter temperatures return Sunday with many in the low 90s, the chance of storms is a little lower.
Watching Hurricane Isaias as it moves over the Bahamas and toward the East Coast of Florida this weekend.Currently the track is near or along the East coast of Florida and possibly West of the Outer Banks of North Carolina as it tracks northeast and farther away from the coast. This track would put us on the western side of the tropical system, still rain chances would increase early next week, depending on the track and strength of this storm. Check back for updates. Monday into Tuesday is the current time frame for potential impacts.
Tonight: Scattered showers or storm. Mostly cloudy, muggy, fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Saturday: Clouds and sun. Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening shower/storm. Few severe storms possible. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Watching tropical system - Showers and storms, humid. Highs mid 80s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, humid. Highs upper 80s.
