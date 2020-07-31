August Awaits! More Storms this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - August awaits and more storms ahead for this weekend. Watching Hurricane Isaias that could impact the Mid-Atlantic early next week. A weak front over the region will still linger this weekend, this will give rise to more scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Cloudy start Saturday, then some sun and storms expected to develop. A few storms could turn strong to severe. The main risk is damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail. While very low, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Any storms may produce heavy rain and lightning. Hotter temperatures return Sunday with many in the low 90s, the chance of storms is a little lower.