Active Weather Alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flash Flood Watch for areas mainly north and west of Charlottesville through early this evening. Watch flood prone areas and never driver through high water. Isolated severe weather risk through this Friday evening. Localized damaging wind will be the greatest threat from any thunderstorm that forms.
After more than 5 weeks or 35 days of at least 90 degrees at Charlottesville, today we break that streak! Highs in the 80s. Still humid however.
Unsettled weather Saturday. After a quiet start with clouds and fog, we’ll have more showers and thunderstorms form later in the day and evening. Isolated severe weather is possible.
Less storm coverage on Sunday will allow for hotter temperatures.
Watching the progress of category 1 Hurricane Isaias moving up the Bahamas this weekend. Near the Southeast Coast this weekend as well. Getting close to or making a landfall Monday into Tuesday as a category 1 hurricane. Right now, the heaviest rain looks to fall more over the I-95 corridor and east. East of Charlottesville. Keep checking back for updates.
Through Friday evening: Mostly cloudy and tropically humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out. Highs in the 80s for most. Upper 70s north and west where there’s been more rainfall.
Friday overnight: Mild and muggy. Lingering shower and areas of fog. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening shower/storm. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Spotty shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and storm chance. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday through Thursday: Clouds and sun, hazy and humid. Scattered mainly afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
