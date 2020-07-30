Western Albemarle officially moving up to Class 4B, as VHSL announces mid-cycle realignments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A number of high schools in Central Virginia are on the move, as the Virginia High School League announced its official mid-cycle realignments on Thursday.
Schools can be moved up or down in classification, based on population, and they can also request a move, or a change in districts.
Western Albemarle was automatically moved up from Class 3C to 4B, as they were above the population limit in their former classification.
Staunton High School was also automatically moved, going from 2C to 3C.
The Storm are gaining a new district opponent, as Waynesboro was unanimously approved to move from the Valley District to the Shenandoah.
Also in that district, Buffalo Gap was denied its request to drop from Class 2B to Class 1B by a vote of 19-to-3.
The VHSL will not be playing any games in the fall.
Their COVID-19 gameplan begins in December with Winter Sports, and is followed by Fall Sports, which means football in February.
The schedule will finish in late June with Spring Sports.
