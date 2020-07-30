VMI will not remove Confederate statues, rename buildings

“We do not currently intend to remove any VMI statues or rename any VMI buildings. Rather, in the future we will emphasize recognition of leaders from the Institute’s second century. We will place unvarnished context on the value and lessons to be learned from the Institute’s rich heritage, while being mindful of the nation’s challenges and sensitivities to being fair and inclusive to all. Nevertheless, this and other issues related to the Plan will be discussed in the September Board of Visitors meeting,” Peay wrote.