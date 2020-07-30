Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation announces two new bus routes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is making it easier to travel to the nation’s capitol with two new bus services.
It’s launching the Piedmont Express, which runs from Danville to Charlottesville with other stops along the way. The final destinations include Dulles International Airport and Washington, D.C.
The stop in Charlottesville is going to be at Arlington Boulevard at Barracks road. It will arrive at 11 a.m. and arrive in Washington, D.C. around 2:30 p.m.
The Capitol Connector will connect Martinsville to Richmond, with an express service to Washington, D.C.
“This is a much needed travel option for people that don’t have other options available to them for intercity service or are just looking for alternatives to driving,” Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation said.
The two new bus services will start Friday, August 7 with social distancing and mask requirements in place.
