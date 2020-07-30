Virginia Career Works helps job seekers and businesses affected by pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Career Works Piedmont Region has launched several initiatives to assist job seekers and employers during the pandemic.
Those initiatives include $76,000 in small business grands, as well as resources to connect job seekers with employers who have vacancies.
They’ve also launched “Project Reconnect”, which specifically helps restaurants, agriculture and others who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
Staff at Virginia Career Works say they've seen an increase in job seekers needing their assistance since the pandemic, and expect those numbers to increase.
“Since the pandemic, funding has gone away. I think we’re going to see that volume increase. I think the significant number of cases that we’ve been seeing in the American job centers has to do with the unemployment PUA and pandemic unemployment assistance,” Sarah Morton, Director of Workforce Development at VCW Piedmont Region, said.
VCW Piedmont also provides assistance with resume writing as well as job interview and other career skills. Those in need of their resources, both job seekers and employers, are encouraged to find out more by visiting their website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.