Showers and Storms. Temps Back Down Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and storms will continue at times tonight. Some locally heavy rain possible and an isolated severe wind gust. A weak front will hang close by over the Mid-Atlantic region the next several days. More cloud cover is expected Friday and with scattered showers and storms, highs likely to hold in the more seasonable 80s. A dip in the jet stream or trough will approach an remain to our west this weekend, each day will give rise to scattered showers and storms.
Watching the tropics and Tropical Storm Isaias moving north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic toward the Bahamas. Isaias is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas and South Florida by early this weekend. Currently the track is near or along the East coast of Florida and possibly over the Outer Banks of North Carolina as it tracks northeast and farther away from the coast. This track would put us on the western side of the tropical system, still rain chances could increase early next week, depending on the track and strength of this storm.
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Some locally heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid 80s Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Showers and storms, humid. Highs mid 80s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, humid. Highs upper 80s.
