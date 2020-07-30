Showers and Storms. Temps Back Down Friday

Watching the tropics and Tropical Storm Isaias moving north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic toward the Bahamas. Isaias is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas and South Florida by early this weekend. Currently the track is near or along the East coast of Florida and possibly over the Outer Banks of North Carolina as it tracks northeast and farther away from the coast. This track would put us on the western side of the tropical system, still rain chances could increase early next week, depending on the track and strength of this storm.