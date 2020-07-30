New traffic pattern underway at Orange County intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new traffic pattern being built at a busy intersection in Orange County.
Somerset now has a roundabout at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 231.
Crews were out guiding traffic and putting up new signs early Thursday, July 30. There is a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. within the construction zone, and drivers should also expect possible delays.
The project started in March, and is expected to be completed by December 7.
