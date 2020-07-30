Louisa County 4-H holding virtual livestock show

Louisa County 4-H holding virtual livestock show
Goat at a county fair (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
July 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 4:35 PM

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is no Louisa County Fair this year, but 4-H members still get a chance to exhibit the animals they have raised.

There will be a virtual livestock show. Animals will be judged based on 45 to 90 seconds of video, which are all on the Louisa County 4-H website.

Results will be posted Friday, July 31.

“They put a lot of time, a lot of money, and put a lot of love and care into these animals. And so providing the virtual show gives them that opportunity to exhibit their work,” 4-H Your Development Coordinator Jenny Thompson said.

An online donation will start Saturday, August 1, to help the 4-H members recoup costs.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.