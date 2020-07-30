Louisa County 4-H holding virtual livestock show

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is no Louisa County Fair this year, but 4-H members still get a chance to exhibit the animals they have raised.
There will be a virtual livestock show. Animals will be judged based on 45 to 90 seconds of video, which are all on the Louisa County 4-H website.
Results will be posted Friday, July 31.
“They put a lot of time, a lot of money, and put a lot of love and care into these animals. And so providing the virtual show gives them that opportunity to exhibit their work,” 4-H Your Development Coordinator Jenny Thompson said.
An online donation will start Saturday, August 1, to help the 4-H members recoup costs.
