Free outdoor activity for all ages at the Charlottesville Skate Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is offering a fun, outdoor activity for the whole family and it’s free!
Every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. the Charlottesville Skate Park runs free bike rentals.
They have children’s bikes, for ages six to 10, and adult bikes to rent for free.
There are different trails riders can choose to explore. One of them is a mapped out paper trail and the other is a dirt trail behind the YMCA.
“Everyone that has come out has had so much fun going for a ride on the paved trail, some people it’s inspired them to purchase bikes of their own or if they’ve gotten back into riding. Parents have come out with kids,” Charlottesville Parks and Recreation coordinator, Katherine Purnell said.
The program began on June 25 and runs until August 21. They recommend you make a reservation to rent a bike on the Parks and Recreation website.
