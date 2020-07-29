Another hot one

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A southerly wind will rise humidity levels Today. A fair amount of sunshine will take temperatures into the mid 90s, and real feel conditions to a little over 100. A cold front to our south will slowly move north while waves of low pressure move from west to east. Rain and storms will advance across our area later Today into the overnight hours. The good news is cooler conditions will be here for Friday and the start of the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !