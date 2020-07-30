ACPS: Albemarle Co. students will return to schools in stages

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Officials are moving forward with plans to start gradually bring Albemarle County students back into public schools, but to also keep classes virtual for most.
Members of the county’s School Board heard proposals Thursday, July 30, for multiple stages:
- Stage 1: Virtual learning for all
- Stage 2: Virtual learning for most, and in-person access for a limited number of students
- Stage 3: Virtual learning for most, in-person access for a moderate number of students, and hybrid learning for prekindergarten through third grade.
- Stage 4: Virtual learning by choice, in-person access for a moderate number of students, and hybrid learning for all
- Stage 5: Virtual learning by choice, and in person learning for all.
The Albemarle County School Board initially voted 3-4 Thursday to begin at Stage 2 for the first nine weeks of the school year on September 8. Graham Paige, Ellen Osborne, and Judy Le said they were in favor to begin in Stage 1. David Oberg cast the final vote against the motion.
Board members took a 10 minute break before taking up the motion again. Oberg then changed his vote to being in favor of the motion, but acknowledge the compelling augments from those who voted against starting in Stage 2.
As a result, the School Board voted 4-3 in favor of starting in Stage 2.
Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas also voiced support for starting at Stage 2. He acknowledged that if conditions go “in the wrong direction,” before September 1, then he’d be open to starting in Stage 1.
According to Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS), data collected from around 6,000 parents showed that 67% prefer a hybrid learning start for September. Hybrid learning means a mix of students being in the school building and online. Meanwhile, 8.33% prefer virtual instruction to start, which means online classes.
This decision comes after hundreds of division employees signed an open letter calling for a virtual return to school. The letter addressed the rising number of coronavirus cases in the area, and states, “It is unequivocally unsafe for Albemarle County staff and families to begin the year with an in-person learning model.”
Board members also heard and discussed concerns and issues related to online access for students before they made their vote.
Another area of concern raised during Thursday’s meeting included how the return of University of Virginia students could impact local coronavirus numbers, as well as the importance of in-person learning is for children in pre-K-3.
This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.
