Virginia ABC to hold first summer cyber sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will be holding its first-ever Summer Cyber Sale.
The sale starts on Aug. 5 and features 20 percent off all online purchases of $100 or more.
“The promotion will be available on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from midnight until 11:59 p.m., with the discount automatically applied at checkout once the $100 minimum is reached,” Virginia ABC said.
All items available for online purchase will be eligible for the discount while supplies last. If products do not have an “add to cart” button, they are able to be purchased online.
“Customers can choose to pick up their order in their local store or schedule a time for curbside pickup of their online order at least two hours after the order is placed,” Virginia ABC said.
Currently, 370 ABC stores offer curbside pickup. Customers who opt for in-store pickup must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Products can be viewed, HERE.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.