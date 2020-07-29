VDOT Traffic Alert: Proffit Road to close Aug. 3- Aug. 7 for debris removal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A portion of Proffit Road (Route 649) in Albemarle County will be closed next week for debris removal.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will close Proffit Road at the bridge over the Rivanna River next week, Aug. 3- Aug. 7. to remove debris that washed against the bridge during recent storms. The work is being done to reduce the risk of flooding during future storms.
Access will be maintained to all commercial and private entrances off Proffit Road on both sides of the bridge, but traffic will not be able to travel across the bridge.
During the closure, drivers are advised to use Stony Point Road (Route 20) to Watts Passage (Route 600) to Burnley Station Road (Route 641) to reach Route 29.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.