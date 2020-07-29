Technicians seeing increase in calls related to HVAC issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This steaming hot weather can be taxing on your home HVAC system if you don’t pay attention to it.
Employees from Curtis Heating and Cooling say they have seen a significant increase in calls. They say a lot of these cooling issues can be avoided simply by regular maintenance on your HVAC system to help keep it running through the hot summer months.
“Let’s do routine maintenance. Keep the filters clean, keep your temperature at a moderate temperature. More or less, the maintenance is the biggest of the big things. Twice a year of maintenance is keeping up on your problems with your HVAC system,” technician Anthony Morris said.
Morris adds it is best to avoid cheap filters, and to check your filter every month.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.