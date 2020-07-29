Suspicious seeds have been mailed out in the Shenandoah Valley

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After reports of some people in the Virginia receiving unsolicited seeds originating from another country by mail, a Woodstock woman said she received them on Tuesday.
According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be an invasive plant species. Invasive species could wreak havoc on the environment by displacing or destroying plants, insects, and crops.
Janeas Munden said she received a strange envelope in her mailbox Tuesday. The outside packaging had said it was a small toy and was delivered from Malaysia.
When she opened it up, she was surprised to find a note asking her to fill out a survey and a small packet of seeds.
“I was surprised because I haven’t ordered anything, especially coming from Malaysia,” Munden said. “I was curious and so I opened it and there’s a little note in there saying they’re hosta seeds.”
Munden said she didn’t think they actually were hosta seeds considering she has planted them before.
“I have a beautiful daughter in L.A. and she was so excited, she said ‘mom you got to plant them to see what they are,’ and I said absolutely not,” Munden said. “My daughter said ‘well just plant one and keep it in the house.’ So I jokingly said I was afraid it might crawl out of the pot at night and get me while I sleep.”
Munden reached out to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and they told her not to open the bag the seeds were in and to send it to their office.
VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail that appear to be Chinese in origin to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email.
