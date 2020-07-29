Still Hot Thursday. Late Day Scattered Storms. Unsettled and Cooler Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More humid conditions make a return Thursday and still hot with highs back in the 90s. By late afternoon and evening, some scattered storms. Isolated severe risk, with a couple of storms that could produce damaging wind gusts. A weak front will hang close by over the Mid-Atlantic region the next several days. More cloud cover is expected Friday and with scattered showers and storms, highs likely to hold in the more seasonable 80s. A dip in the jet stream or trough will approach an remain to our west this weekend, each day will give rise to scattered showers and storms.