Still Hot Thursday. Late Day Scattered Storms. Unsettled and Cooler Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More humid conditions make a return Thursday and still hot with highs back in the 90s. By late afternoon and evening, some scattered storms. Isolated severe risk, with a couple of storms that could produce damaging wind gusts. A weak front will hang close by over the Mid-Atlantic region the next several days. More cloud cover is expected Friday and with scattered showers and storms, highs likely to hold in the more seasonable 80s. A dip in the jet stream or trough will approach an remain to our west this weekend, each day will give rise to scattered showers and storms.
Watching the tropics, near the Leeward Islands is soon to be named storm - Isaias. The future track takes this storm toward Puerto Rico and during this weekend to South Florida. Rain chances could increase early next week, in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic depending the progress and track of this system.
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few scattered PM and evening storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Low around 70.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Highs mid 80s.
