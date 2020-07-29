Staunton police investigating fatal crash on Richmond Ave.

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton police say one man is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash on Richmond Avenue Tuesday, July 28.
The Staunton Police Department says officers responded to the 400 block of Richmond Ave. around 10:45 p.m. for a crash involving a 2016 Toyota Camry and a 2007 Honda Element.
Investigators believe the Toyota was going “at a high rate of speed” when it crossed the center line, and crashed head-on into the Honda.
The driver of the Toyota, 19-year-old Nathan E. Langgle of Craigsville, died later that night. The Honda driver, 21-year-old Dean A. Smith of Harrisonburg, was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
The Staunton Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.
