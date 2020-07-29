Police identify homicide victim found at Albemarle County apartment complex

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say they are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Albemarle County.
The Albemarle County Police Department says officers were called out to the Timberland Park Apartments off Old Lynchburg Road around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, after someone reported a man laying in an apartment breezeway.
Responding officers found the body of 42-year-old Jermaine Marcus Amos of Charlottesville.
Investigators believe Amos was the victim of a homicide, and that was an isolated incident.
The Albemarle County Police Department says the investigation is continuing and that the man’s name is not being released until the next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Philip Giles at 434-296-5808 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
