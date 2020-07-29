No conference requirements for VIC & BRC, but games possible

With the growing concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic, the members of the Virginia Independent Conference and Blue Ridge Conference voted unanimously today to do away with conference play and requirements this fall sports season, 2020. Our conference is made up of a large variety of day-schools, boarding schools, and military schools, and there was simply too much disparity between member schools to be able to put together a fall sports season with any confidence. Therefore, we will be allowing all member schools to put together their own fall sports athletic schedule. While these schedules may include playing other conference member schools, there will be no conference affiliation, conference tournaments, or All-Conference teams this fall sports season.