No conference requirements for VIC & BRC, but games possible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Independent Conference and Blue Ridge Conference voted unanimously to do away with conference requirements this fall, leaving it up to member schools to decide how to proceed individually.
Blue Ridge, Covenant, Fishburne Military, and the Miller School are members in the leagues.
The VIC and the BRC are made up of day-schools, boarding schools, and military schools, and they say finding a plan which worked for all those scenarios during the pandemic was not feasible.
Schools will be able to schedule games, or not, however they wish, but there will be no conference affiliation, conference tournaments, or All-Conference teams during the fall sports season.
The VISAA previously announced there would be no state championships or tournaments in the fall.
VIC/BRC Conference Fall Sports Statement
To League Member School Communities:
With the growing concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic, the members of the Virginia Independent Conference and Blue Ridge Conference voted unanimously today to do away with conference play and requirements this fall sports season, 2020. Our conference is made up of a large variety of day-schools, boarding schools, and military schools, and there was simply too much disparity between member schools to be able to put together a fall sports season with any confidence. Therefore, we will be allowing all member schools to put together their own fall sports athletic schedule. While these schedules may include playing other conference member schools, there will be no conference affiliation, conference tournaments, or All-Conference teams this fall sports season.
The Covid-19 pandemic is a very fluid situation, and we must allow each member school the independence and autonomy to do what is in the best interest of their school communities and the health and safety of their student-athletes at this time. We are hopeful that the winter and spring athletic seasons will bring about declining Covid-19 numbers and will allow our member schools and their student-athletes the ability to come together once again for interscholastic conference athletics.
