Man arrested for threatening Wash. governor wanted on similar charge in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man arrested for making threats to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his staff earlier this year is now wanted in Virginia on a similar charge.
The Virginia Division of Capitol Police said they obtained a warrant Wednesday for Shawn C. Rowland, 32, of Mill Creek, Wash., charging him with one count of use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways or by other methods.
The charge stems from a voicemail left on a Capitol Police line on Feb. 9.
The class one misdemeanor carries jail time up to 12 months, a fine of up to $2,500, either or both if convicted.
“Rowland was arrested April 21 by the Washington State Patrol on a charge of threatening Inslee. That charge stemmed from a threatening message left April 12 on the Washington governor’s Office of Constituent Services voicemail,” Capitol Police said.
Rowland’s trial in Snohomish County, Wash. is scheduled for Aug. 10.
Virginia Capitol Police Chief Anthony S. Pike said the warrant was “the result of excellent cooperation between our law enforcement partners in Washington and our investigators. We will do anything we can to support free speech, but when that crosses the line into violence or threats of violence, it will not be tolerated.”
