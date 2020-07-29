Lower humidity

Seasonal conditions on the way

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | July 29, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 12:49 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is now to our south. Wind will temporarily shift to the north. Slightly lower humidity will be welcome relief from the extreme heat and humidity we’ve experienced the last few weeks. Southerly wind will return Tonight. Temperatures and humidity will rise by Thursday. The next few days will feature a chance for showers and storms but temperatures are expected to become more seasonal. Have a great and safe day !

Today: partly sunny, stray shower, High: low 90s

Tonight: partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: around 70

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny,scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

