CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is now to our south. Wind will temporarily shift to the north. Slightly lower humidity will be welcome relief from the extreme heat and humidity we’ve experienced the last few weeks. Southerly wind will return Tonight. Temperatures and humidity will rise by Thursday. The next few days will feature a chance for showers and storms but temperatures are expected to become more seasonal. Have a great and safe day !
Today: partly sunny, stray shower, High: low 90s
Tonight: partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: around 70
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny,scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
