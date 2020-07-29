JABA hosts ice cream car parade for Scottsville seniors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senior citizens in Scottsville were in for quite the surprise Wednesday morning.
The Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Esmont/Scottsville Community Senior Center staff and volunteers spread sweets and smiles for their seniors in a pop-up car parade.
Ben and Jerry’s donated ice cream to cheer up the seniors who have been struggling during this time of increased isolation.
“These are seniors that have been in their homes since the middle of March and most of them do not have computers or internet, so they’ve been isolated and lonely,” JABA Regional Manager Amy Kirchner said. “We want to celebrate them and tell them how much we miss them and we love them.”
